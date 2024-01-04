Grace and Truth: Read Through the Bible With Us in 2024

Jeff Robinson

By

Jeff Robinson is editor and president of The Courier.

Published on

I was recently asked what one thing had most spurred my spiritual growth over the years. The answer was easy: I read the Bible every day, and I read it in its entirety every year, and it’s a non-negotiable in my daily routine.

By Dec. 31, I hope to finish reading the Bible through for the 27th consecutive year. Each year, I have, by God’s grace, read the Old Testament through once, and the New Testament at least twice, Psalms and Proverbs two to three times. By no means do I say that to boast or desire to make our readers think more highly of me than they ought, but I do consider it as central to my calling to ministry and, alongside prayer, as the single most important key to knowing God and consistently growing in His grace.

