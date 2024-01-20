Outside the Walls: Pass the Baton
The USA Women’s 4x400 meter relay team is one of the most dominant teams in sports history. They hold the world record in the event and have won seven of the last eight World Championships and the last seven Olympic gold medals. The stage was set for another dominating victory at the World Athletics Championships this past year. Then, on the last lap, they were disqualified. They failed to pass the baton. The botched pass on the final lap between Alexis Holmes and Quanera Hayes resulted in a disqualification and the inability to move to the final round. The many hours of work was nullified. They could not advance simply on the success of the past.