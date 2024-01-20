Outside the Walls: Pass the Baton

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

The USA Women’s 4x400 meter relay team is one of the most dominant teams in sports history. They hold the world record in the event and have won seven of the last eight World Championships and the last seven Olympic gold medals. The stage was set for another dominating victory at the World Athletics Championships this past year. Then, on the last lap, they were disqualified. They failed to pass the baton. The botched pass on the final lap between Alexis Holmes and Quanera Hayes resulted in a disqualification and the inability to move to the final round. The many hours of work was nullified. They could not advance simply on the success of the past.