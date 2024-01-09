Steps for Studying the Bible

Are you new to studying the Bible? Here are a few tips to help you get started.

STEP #1: Read the Passage Straight Through in One Sitting

The Bible is the inspired Word of God (1 Cor. 2:12–13, 2 Tim. 3:16–17), but it is also a book! Therefore, begin your study of any part of the Bible by simply reading it that way — like a book. Write down themes you see, repeated words, and key terms, but don’t get bogged down in the details.

STEP #2: Clarify the Context

Have you ever overheard a conversation that seemed off or even inappropriate? Once I walked up to a conversation already in progress and heard a woman say she had thrown a cat out of a window. I was confused and upset. But I quickly discovered that in context her statement made sense. She had thrown a stuffed toy out of a window and down to a little girl.

What kind of context are we looking for when it comes to Bible study? For any book or passage, we need to consider:

• Who wrote it?

• When was it written?

• Who was it written for (the audience)?

• Why was it written (its purpose)?

• What was going on with God’s people and the world in general when it was written?

• How does it relate to other parts of God’s Word?

STEP #3: Consider What the Passage Says — and What It Means

Once you have done those early steps, it’s time to look for the meaning. What is the actual sense of the text, and what is it saying to you? Sometimes you may need to reread, ponder, and maybe even look up the words before you have a clear sense of what it is saying.

This is a great time for cross-referencing. Cross-referencing simply means comparing the passage you are studying to other passages in the Bible that can help you understand the meaning of the text.

I always find it helpful to look for the gospel in the text — how it relates to Jesus and His saving work in the world.

STEP #4: Apply the Text to Your Life

The Bible’s message is meant to be lived as well as read, so look closely for what God is telling you through His Word. Sometimes the application will practically leap off the page. Other times, you might have to live with the text, reflect on it, and pray about it. The more time you spend in the Word, relying on the Holy Spirit, the more you’ll find yourself turning to it for guidance.

