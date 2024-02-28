Annie Armstrong Week of Prayer for North American Missions March 3-10

We are living on the mission field in North America. The nations continue to come here in search of a better life. At the same time, religious faith is decreasing among our population. The faithful prayers and generous giving of Southern Baptists to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering are needed more than ever. For more than 179 years, this vital offering is how we have fueled the work of thousands of missionaries, sending them all over the U.S. and Canada to plant churches and meet the needs of people who desperately need to experience a gospel witness.

It’s estimated there are 281 million lost people in North America. In our big cities and small towns, on college campuses and in military communities, there are people who have never heard the name of Jesus. Even in areas once reached by the gospel, statistics tell us Christianity is on the decline, and the need for missionaries and new churches is increasing.

But those statistics also help us see what God does when we pray and give.

Since 2010, Southern Baptists have planted more than 10,000 churches across North America. In 2022, we came together to add 917 congregations to the Southern Baptist Convention. If we continue planting new congregations at this rate, by 2030 one-third of the SBC will be made up of churches planted since 2010.

Last year, Southern Baptists locked arms to give the highest Annie Armstrong offering ever — $70.2 million. Every dollar of that offering went to the field to fuel the work of missionaries. This year’s national goal is $75 million. Let’s reach and exceed that goal so we can support those currently serving and send out even more missionaries. Together, let’s expand Christ’s kingdom across North America by making Jesus known.

2024 Annie Armstrong Easter Offering