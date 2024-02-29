Christian Worldview Week Set for March 4-6 at North Greenville

North Greenville University will host Christian Worldview Week March 4-6, featuring talks from Katie McCoy and Jason Thacker on “Thinking Christianly about Human Nature.”

Christian Worldview Week has been a highlight at the university for nearly two decades.

“North Greenville always takes seriously the centrality of a biblical worldview in a Christ-first education,” said Nathan Finn, executive director for NGU’s Institute of Transformational Leadership. “Christian Worldview Week provides an opportunity each spring to invite our entire community to reflect on an important topic from the standpoint of Scripture and consider how it relates to us serving as transformational leaders for church and society.”

McCoy serves as director of Women’s Ministry for Texas Baptists. She has a Ph.D. in systematic theology and is the author of “To Be a Woman: The Confusion Over Female Identity and How Christians Can Respond” and co-author of the volume dedicated to the doctrine of humanity in the “Theology for the People of God” series.

“Today’s college students have no shortage of messages about their identity and their purpose in life — messages that form and inform their sense of self,” McCoy said. “But they also have a remarkable opportunity to present a counter-vision of humanity to a culture that is searching for what the way of Jesus provides. I’m delighted to invest in the students of NGU as they consider who they are and why they were created.”

She will be speaking on March 4 at 10 a.m. in Turner Chapel and 7 p.m. in Hamlin Recital Hall.

Thacker serves as assistant professor of philosophy and ethics at Boyce College and directs the Research Institute for the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. He is a Ph.D. candidate at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and is the author of “The Age of AI: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanity,” “Following Jesus in a Digital Age,” and the editor of “The Digital Public Square: Christian Ethics in a Technological Society.”

“Technological innovation and change have become commonplace in our lives and society, yet we rarely think about how these tools are radically altering our perception of God, ourselves as human beings, and the world around us,” Thacker said. “NGU’s Christian Worldview Week is a great opportunity for all of us to think deeply about the role of technology in the Christian life and how we might chart a path of hopeful wisdom — not total embrace nor uncritical rejection. Whether we are faced with the challenges of artificial intelligence, social media, or biomedical technologies, God’s Word is more than sufficient for the task ahead as we seek to follow Jesus with both truth and grace.”

Thacker will speak on March 5 at 7 p.m. in Hamlin Recital Hall and will conclude the week on March 6 at 10 a.m. in Turner Chapel.