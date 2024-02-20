Executive Committee search team nearing president/CEO vote

Executive Committee President/CEO Search Team chair Neal Hughes told trustees on Tuesday to expect an email by Feb. 29 announcing the name of a candidate and to tentatively plan for a March 21 called meeting in Dallas for a vote.

“A candidate is emerging [and] we believe he’s an excellent choice for the SBC Executive Committee president/CEO position,” said Hughes. “Therefore, as we hope, you can expect an email … for trustees only. Please save the date, but don’t book anything. Pencil it in.”

Hughes was selected to lead the most recent iteration of the search team in June when the previous team’s candidate, Texas pastor Jared Wellman, did not receive the necessary vote by trustees. The interim candidate from that point, Willie McLaurin, resigned in August after confessing to falsifying educational credentials on his résumé.

Then last month, another potential candidate selected by the committee, Thomas Hammond, withdrew his name after it became “clear that God’s will is for us to remain in Georgia.”

“You have been, and continue to be, our chief encourager,” Hughes told the EC Monday, adding that the special called meeting was expected to take place from noon until 3 p.m. Central time. “We ask that you, along with every Southern Baptist, fast and pray.”

