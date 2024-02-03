Grace and Truth: The Life-Changing Centrality of Christ in All of Scripture
I didn’t realize it at the time, but two days in seminary way back in January of 2001 changed my life forever. No, I didn’t get saved on one of those days — that happened in 1977— but on those two days, one of my professors, Steve Wellum (who today I count as a dear friend), taught us something I probably should’ve known all along: We interpret the Old Testament, and indeed the entire Bible, through Jesus Christ and the gospel. Simple, but life changing.