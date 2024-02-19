GuideStone’s Summit for church, ministry business leaders set for April 21-23

Registration is open for The Summit, powered by GuideStone, a two-day conference designed for financial officers, human resources professionals and key decision-makers from churches, ministries and nonprofit organizations.

Formerly known as the Employee Benefits Summit, The Summit will be held April 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency Frisco, north of Dallas.

Early bird registration is available for $300 and closes on March 9. Regular registration is $350 and closes on April 9. Information is available at GuideStone.org/Summit.

Continuing education credits are available for CPE, CCA, HRCI and SHRM holders.

“The Summit will provide insights and information that church and ministry leaders can put into action as soon as they return to their place of service,” GuideStone President Hance Dilbeck said. “We want to encourage and equip these finance officers and HR leaders with best practices and current trends in HR and finance.”

Speakers include Jenni Catron, founder/CEO of The 4Sight Group; Hiram Sasser, executive general counsel of First Liberty Institute; Michael Batts, managing partner of Orlando-based Batts Morrison Wales & Lee; Kenneth Tan, partner at Capin Crouse, LLP; Danny Miller, a partner with Conner & Winters LLP; Al Lopus, cofounder and board chair, Best Christian Workplaces; and Shane Pruitt, national Next Gen director for the North American Mission Board. Dilbeck will provide a keynote on “Serving Unseen.” Dallas area-based Gateway Worship will lead music during plenary times.

Topics include planning succession, costly financial mistakes to avoid, keys to boosting employee engagement and well-being, and Secure 2.0 Act legislative updates.

“These HR and finance leaders often labor unseen by the rest of the church’s staff and members, but they are integral to the work of the ministry,” Dilbeck said. “These are the workers who ensure the work of the ministry is funded, compliant with applicable laws and ready to serve as a true partner in ministry for their organization. We know these will be three days well spent.”

— Roy Hayhurst is director of denominational and public relations services for GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention.