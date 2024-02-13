Gym Renovation Enables ‘Healing Through Fitness’ at Connie Maxwell

Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries offers children a holistic approach to healing from trauma. The MaxFit Health and Wellness program — led by Lauren Boyd, an ACSM-certified personal trainer, in a newly renovated gym — is one way Connie Maxwell will achieve this goal.

Before arriving at Connie Maxwell, Boyd managed a High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) gym in Alabama for three years. Her love for athletics and sports began during her college years at Samford University and eventually led her to a career in fitness.

She now uses fitness to minister to children and staff at Connie Maxwell.

“The research is there. Studies have proven that children who experience trauma have better outcomes when they’re eating healthy, consistently exercising and spending time outdoors,” stated Boyd.

Part of the healing initiative of President Danny Nicholson’s 10-year plan, “A Decade of Dreams,” is to be a national leader in healing and ministry to children who have been exposed to trauma. Based on research, the gym renovation and emphasis on wellness is an outflow of that initiative.

Boyd’s goal through MaxFit is to encourage healthy lifestyles among the staff and students — a place where everyone can encourage each other to live their best lives mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically.

With the new gym renovation, which slated its grand opening for Jan. 26, Boyd will conduct optional HIIT fitness classes for kids with trauma-centered sensory equipment. These exercises will help Connie Maxwell kids release stress and negative

emotions in a healthy way. Boyd will also work with student-athletes, offering training sessions focused on balance, agility and strength to increase their athletic performance.

Boyd currently conducts HIIT classes for staff members on campus. These sessions are a fitness regime to alleviate stress and cope with anxiety and daily emotional strains. Her philosophy goes beyond just physical exercise. Through these wellness initiatives, she strives to create a supportive community among students and staff.

Brad Setzler, vice president for human resources, expressed his excitement for the increased emphasis on health and fitness that Boyd is leading. “Our bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, and God commands us to take care of them,” Setzler said. “When our staff feel good (spiritually, mentally and physically), they can better serve our children; the children get their best. When our children feel good, they better navigate the trauma they have been through, thereby enhancing their ability to heal.”

The gym, previously a compact 400-square-foot space, has recently been expanded to 1,500 square feet, allowing additional space to serve more students.

The gym renovations at CMCM have not been a solo effort but a testament to the strength of the community. Dedicated volunteers, led by David Burress and Brian Ray from First Baptist Church, Simpsonville, put in more than 15 hours of hard work to tear down walls, install drywall, paint and lay 3,500 pounds of rubber flooring.

— Sheila Price is vice president for marketing and communications at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.