New and Noteworthy Books — February 2024

Given our theme this month of Christ in all of Scripture, these books all relate to helping believers better understand how the Old and New Testaments fit together and how they all culminate in Christ and His gospel.

The Christ of Wisdom: Redemptive Historical Exploration of the Wisdom Books of the Old Testament (P&R) by O. Palmer Robertson

How do we walk in the way of wisdom? How should we respond to suffering? How can we cope with life’s frustrations and sorrows? How ought we to weep? How ought we to love? The answers can be found in the great “how-to” books of Scripture — the Old Testament’s wisdom literature — but unfortunately, these books are frequently overlooked in biblical theology, despite their immense significance for God’s people.

Robertson introduces the concept of biblical wisdom before providing a redemptive-historical analysis of Job, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Songs, and Lamentations. These neglected books offer the contemporary reader inspired insight (and a solid dose of godly realism) into every major realm of human existence: from love and intimacy to grief and calamity.

Also highly recommended resources in this same series by Robertson (all from P&R publishing): The Christ of the Covenants, The Christ of the Prophets, and The Flow of the Psalms: Discovering Their Structure and Theology.

Him We Proclaim: Preaching Christ from All the Scriptures (P&R) by Dennis E. Johnson

Challenging modern preachers to expound the Bible like Peter and Paul, Him We Proclaim makes the hermeneutical and historical case for a return to apostolic preaching — preaching that is Christ-centered, redemptive-historical, missiologically communicated, and grounded in grace. But moving beyond theory, Johnson provides examples of how this method applies to all Old and New Testament genres, from history and law to psalm and prophecy to doctrine and exhortation.

The Unfolding Mystery: Discovering Christ in the Old Testament (P&R) by Edmund P. Clowney

Beginning with Adam and Eve and closing with the last of the prophets, this easy-to-understand volume takes a guided tour through the Old Testament, revealing Christ in places where He is usually overlooked.

The Goldsworthy Trilogy: Gospel & Kingdom, Gospel & Wisdom, Gospel in Revelation (Authentic Bibles) by Graeme Goldsworthy

Combining three incredibly important books for the teaching of the church, these works offer a complete and comprehensive guide to understanding the gospel throughout the whole of Scripture.

Straightforward in his approach, Goldsworthy looks at how the Bible can only be understood through the eyes of the gospel. This being the base of his interpretation, he studies the Old Testament and its application for today, Israel’s wisdom literature and its role in the Christian life, and the purpose and contemporary relevance of the Book of Revelation. This trilogy follows the Bible chronologically to give the reader a complete overview of evangelical biblical interpretation.

Christ in the Old Testament: Sermons on the Foreshadowings of Our Lord in Old Testament History, Ceremony and Prophecy (Forgotten Books) by Charles Haddon Spurgeon

When Spurgeon preached, he poured the content of the New Testament revelation into the mold of the Old Testament type and prophecy — expounding, in the blaze of gospel light, that which was hidden from the prophets. This volume includes 60 sermons from Spurgeon, 20 each expounding passages from the law, prophets, and writings.