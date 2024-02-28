Pickens pastor arrested for ‘aiding or abetting prostitution’

A South Carolina pastor has been arrested for knowingly “aiding or abetting prostitution.” According to an arrest report obtained by Baptist Press, William Kannarney, 51, was arrested Feb. 7. The incident occurred in Seneca Oct. 28, 2023.

Kannarney, a resident of Liberty, S.C., was pastor of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church in Pickens. A representative from the church told Baptist Press in an email that the pastor had resigned from the church and that his letter of resignation was shared with the congregation Feb. 18.