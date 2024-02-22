President’s Perspective: We Must Seek the Lord
I went on my first mission trip while I was a teenager at Roebuck Baptist Church. We joined other South Carolina Baptists for a trip to the Caribbean island of Jamaica. The trip involved roof repair and other construction work on a local church as well as Vacation Bible School outreaches in the surrounding communities. On the last day of our trip, there was still much work to be done on the roof of the church, so we all pitched in to finish the roof. As the sun was quickly setting, the electricity turned off. This was a normal event on that part of the island because of an insufficient power grid. There was no way we would finish the roof without power, and there was no way to turn the power back on. We were powerless to complete the task. So, we circled up, joined hands, and prayed boldly for God to intervene.