Summit Helps Students ‘Catch a Glimpse of God’s Glory’

Event encourages participation in the Great Commission

Seeing God’s glory inspires obedience to the Great Commission. Many students caught that vision by attending Summit.

Summit is a four-day missions and evangelism intensive that encourages mature high school students to participate in the Great Commission. From Dec. 29, 2023–Jan. 1, 2024, at Camp LaVida, students attended worship sessions, participated in gospel training, and then spent seven hours at Carowinds seeking out gospel conversations. Their outreach efforts resulted in 542 conversations started, 181 partial gospel conversations, 91 full gospel conversations, and two commitments to Christ.

Dallas Wilson, a key speaker at Summit, and a teaching pastor at First Baptist, Simpsonville/Upstate Church, desired that students know how big God’s plan is and see God’s invitation to them to be a part of His plan. It’s a plan that involves magnifying and glorifying the name of Jesus.

Wilson preached from Isaiah 6 about God’s glory among the nations.

“Our most foundational purpose in the world is to spread His glory,” said Wilson. He also said, “You were made to take God’s glory to the nations around you.”

That message didn’t fall on deaf ears. Jayden Wilder, a high school student of Hope Point Church, described himself as a quiet introvert who was not confident in his skills. Wilder learned practical gospel-sharing tools at Summit that built his confidence, and he has since shared the gospel with a few of his coworkers. But more than tools, Wilder learned about the glory of God as the driving force behind gospel proclamation.

“Seeing God for who He really is prompts me to want to go out and share with people,” he said.

Other students were also impacted. Charis Chambers, from Hope Point Church, said that attending Summit gave her a heart for the lost and a deep desire to share the gospel with them. Chambers desires to do missions after college.

Kate Burton, a student from Honea Path First Baptist, said that going to Summit changed her perspective on the gospel.

Burton said, “I was reminded how urgent the gospel is, as well as how deeply personal it truly is. Every time we share the gospel, we are speaking the deepest of truths into the lives of those whom Christ loves.”

Kimone Miller, a student from Kingdom Life Church, also spoke on the personal nature of the gospel.

Miller said, “You have to talk to the person and not at the person.”

The students weren’t the only ones impacted. June Wells,* Kimone Miller’s leader, said she learned just as much as the high school students did about having practical gospel tools. Wells was encouraged by the students’ desire to see the lost come to know the Lord.

Wells said, “One of my students, Kimone, encouraged me in so many ways. I couldn’t help but praise the Lord and stand in awe of Him as she went off on her own and shared the gospel when we first got to Carowinds. She was ready!”

Miller had been nervous about going to Summit, but God proved faithful.

Isaac Walker, a student from Honea Path First Baptist, learned about how the outcome is in God’s hands. He said that God reminded him that it’s our job to go and do what He’s called us to do, but it’s not our job to save people. Walker’s leader, Alex Tully,* encouraged Walker to focus on the One who sent them.

But the impact doesn’t stop with the students and leaders. Students who attend Summit are encouraged not only to continue to share the gospel but also to teach others how.

“As for post-Summit, I am encouraged to be a catalyst in my community,” Miller said. “Obeying Jesus is to show Him love, and I want to love Him as well as I can for the rest of my life!”

*Names changed for security reasons.