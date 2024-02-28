Tennessee pastor Jared Moore to be nominated for SBC president

Oklahoma pastor Dusty Deevers is planning to nominate Tennessee pastor Jared Moore for SBC President at the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting. Moore is the senior pastor of Homesteads Baptist Church in Crossville, Tenn.

“Jared faithfully represents salt-of-the-earth Southern Baptists,” Deevers told Baptist Press in written comments. “He is a faithful husband, father and pastor who serves the Lord dutifully at his local church without the need for fanfare or attention. He loves Christ and, therefore, loves Christ’s Word unashamedly.”

Moore served as SBC second vice president in 2014. He has served as senior pastor at Homesteads Church since 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Trinity Bible College, a master’s degree from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, according to the church’s website.