Tennessee pastor Jared Moore to be nominated for SBC president

Oklahoma pastor Dusty Deevers is planning to nominate Tennessee pastor Jared Moore for SBC President at the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting. Moore is the senior pastor of Homesteads Baptist Church in Crossville, Tenn.
“Jared faithfully represents salt-of-the-earth Southern Baptists,” Deevers told Baptist Press in written comments. “He is a faithful husband, father and pastor who serves the Lord dutifully at his local church without the need for fanfare or attention. He loves Christ and, therefore, loves Christ’s Word unashamedly.”
Moore served as SBC second vice president in 2014. He has served as senior pastor at Homesteads Church since 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Trinity Bible College, a master’s degree from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, according to the church’s website.
Deevers said he’s motivated to nominate Moore because “the world and our own nation need a thriving and faithful SBC to proclaim the gospel without embarrassment.”
According to SBC Workspace, Homesteads Church baptized three people in 2023 and averaged a weekly worship service attendance of 113. The church received $342,611 in total receipts and gave $19,266 (5.6 percent) through the Cooperative Program. It also gave $4,679 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $1,995 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.
Moore is the third announced candidate. Clint Pressley, senior pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, and Mike Keahbone, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Lawton, Okla., will also be nominated for president at this summer’s SBC annual meeting in Indianapolis, Ind.
— Brandon Porter serves as associate vice president for Convention News at the SBC Executive Committee.