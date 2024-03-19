CSU to host fourth presidential inauguration next Monday

B. Keith Faulkner, who was appointed the fourth president of Charleston Southern University in July 2023, will be formally installed through a presidential inauguration Monday, March 25.

Faulkner earned his Juris Doctor degree and a Master of Business Administration from Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law. He also holds an LLM in litigation management from Baylor University School of Law. In 1998, he graduated with honors from Charleston Southern University, with a BS in business administration-finance emphasis — where he won the Outstanding Business Administration Student Award that same year.

He served in the U.S. Navy where he worked as a nuclear power plant operator and technician. For four of those years, his responsibilities were aboard a fast-attack nuclear powered submarine — the USS Billfish. Already built to be a CSU Buccaneer living on the high seas, his longest stay under water was almost two months.

The historic ceremony at 2 p.m. is also supported by other events before and after inauguration. To see the full schedule of events, go to charlestonsouthern.edu/inauguration.