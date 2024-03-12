Ferguson to chair Committee on Resolutions through new process

SBC President Bart Barber has named Kristen Ferguson, associate dean of educational effectiveness and director of online education at Gateway Seminary, to serve as chair of the 2024 Committee on Resolutions.

It will be Ferguson’s third year to serve on the committee, having been vice chair at the New Orleans annual meeting.

“The resolutions process empowers the messengers to speak with one voice on current and enduring topics that further our mission of making disciples of all nations,” Ferguson said. “As the committee begins our work, we ask that Southern Baptists would pray for God to give us a deep understanding of His Word, compassion for the lost world around us, and wisdom in how to speak the truth in love.

“It’s been a joy to serve the Lord these past two years on the committee, and it’s an honor to serve again this year as the chair.”

Those joining Ferguson are:

Rob Collingsworth, director of Strategic Relationships at Criswell College

Stacy Gaylord, vice chair and pastor of LifeWay Church in Billings, Mont.

Tony Dockery, pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church in Upland, Calif.

Victor Chayasirisobhon, co-lead pastor of First Southern Baptist Church in Anaheim, Calif.

Sarah Rogers, women’s ministry leader at Christ Fellowship Cherrydale in Greenville, S.C.

Byron McWilliams, pastor of First Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas

Noble Paddyaker, a lay leader at River Church in Norman, Okla.

Christopher Sanchez, Bible Study leader at Palmetto (Ga.) Baptist Church

Eddie Lopez, En Español pastor at First Baptist Church in Forney, Texas.

“I knew that the right person to lead this year’s committee would have to be someone with excellent leadership and organizational skills,” said Barber. “After watching her serve on the Committee on Resolutions for the past two years, I knew that Kristen Ferguson was the right choice as committee chair. Around her, I have worked to build a team with the skills necessary to help Southern Baptists speak to the world with wisdom and grace.”

Resolutions can be submitted to the committee as early as April 1 and no later than 20 days prior to the annual meeting, meaning they must be received by 11:59 p.m. on May 22.

That reflects a change to Bylaw 20 of the SBC Constitution brought forward by EC members in September 2022 and approved by messengers last year in New Orleans.

In addition, it requires the Committee on Resolutions to meet well in advance of the annual meeting. An initial report will be made public no later than 10 days prior, with a final report appearing in the daily bulletin on the first day messengers gather in Indianapolis on June 11.

Barber, pastor of First Baptist Church in Farmersville, Texas, called the change “the wisest decision we’ve made about the resolutions process in my lifetime” when it was originally presented. Recently, he praised it further for giving messengers “more time to read and pray about proposed resolutions.”

— Scott Barkley is national correspondent for Baptist Press.