Former S.C. Pastor to be Nominated for Pastors Conference President

Florida pastor Dean Inserra will nominate Brad Whitt at the 2024 SBC Pastors Conference as president in 2025. Whitt is the pastor of Abilene Baptist Church in Martinez, Ga.

“[Whitt] has displayed strong integrity, unwavering biblical convictions, and has shown himself to be about the kingdom of God and our cooperative efforts as Southern Baptists,” said Inserra, pastor of City Church in Tallahassee. “His passion for reaching people for Jesus Christ is evident in how he preaches God’s Word, loves his local church, and regularly is an encourager to other pastors like myself.”

Whitt served as president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Pastors Conference in 2010. He was pastor for 10 years at Temple Baptist Church in Simpsonville, S.C.