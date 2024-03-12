God’s Faithful Provision for His Servants Seen Through Parson’s Pantry

“So many things have changed in our lives in the past month since my husband was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer at age 37. The plan for treatment and the way forward seems to change every day, but one thing we have been reminded of during this time is the steadfast nature of our God. He is unchanging, and for that we are so grateful. Your gift allowed us to tell our kids, ‘This is God’s provision.’”

— Wife of pastor with three children

Pastors and their families are not excluded from suffering hardships. Ministry is difficult and even more challenging when ministers and their families suffer a cancer diagnosis, a loved one’s death, or a natural disaster. But God always provides for His children. Often, He provides through His body, the church … you. God has been using Parson’s Pantry, a ministry supported by the church, to extend His gracious provision.

Parson’s Pantry was founded by Pastor Ron Jackson, who served several congregations throughout his life, and retired at East Gaffney Baptist Church. Jackson spent his life in service even up until his death in June 2020 after falling at the post office while delivering letters with checks to be sent to those in need.

Jackson founded Parson’s Pantry with a heart to “help God’s servants.” He saw the Lord’s faithfulness in his own life when he moved to New Orleans Baptist Seminary as a young husband and father with no financial stability. After 40 years of pastoral service, Jackson and his wife wrote their will and felt God led them to start Parson’s Pantry, a ministry that provides financial assistance to needy pastors, widows of pastors, and young married ministerial students.

After Jackson’s death, his wife, Karen, continued the ministry. But soon after, Karen asked Stephen Cannon to continue the ministry. Cannon served with Jackson at East Gaffney Baptist Church and assisted Parson’s Pantry since its beginning in 2005.

“Ron [Jackson] had always told me he thought that I was to carry on the work of Parson’s Pantry ministry,” said Cannon. “Over the years, Ron [Jackson] talked to me often about leading this ministry when he could no longer. He would always say to me, ‘Stephen, I want you to do this. I’m not going to be here forever.’”

But in 2020, Cannon and his family moved to a larger church, Millbrook Baptist in Aiken.

Cannon was open to continuing Parson’s Pantry, but with his new ministry assignment, he didn’t think he had enough time. Cannon said he was also afraid that he wouldn’t live up

to the high standard that Jackson set. He felt he would be stepping into big shoes that he wasn’t worthy of filling.

But Cannon said God spoke to his heart clearly on May 11, 2021, through 2 Samuel 9 and the account of David and Mephibosheth.

Cannon said, “David was certainly a busy man. And yet, David took time to care for someone who had experienced a tragedy in his life that was beyond his control.”

Cannon agreed to leading the ministry. And God continues to provide.

Jackson’s goal had been to give $100,000 to God’s servants in need before he died. Now, since the beginning of Parson’s Pantry, over $1.3 million has been given to help those in need.

“It really is a God story,” said Cannon.

“So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone, and especially to those who are of the household of faith” (Galatians 6:10).