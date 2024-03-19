Grace and Truth: Let Us Be Slow to Type and Quick to Think
If you are a regular reader of The Courier, you may have noticed a significant uptick in our social media presence. At risk of undermining everything you are about to read, I would encourage you to follow us on all our platforms — Facebook, X, and Instagram. Communicating as followers of Christ on the internet comes at a great risk, and like the forecast for a tornado outbreak here in the Deep South, it can put us in a particularly dangerous situation if it’s not used properly. Here are a few commitments I try to follow in my own (admittedly limited) use of social media.