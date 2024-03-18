Legislative Update: Important Legislation Moves Between House and Senate

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

House passed H4624 by a strong 82 to 23 vote, sending this important piece of legislation to the Senate. H4624, also known as “Help, Not Harm,” would prevent minors from receiving puberty blockers, cross hormone treatments, and gender reassignment surgery. The bill was assigned to the Senate Medical Affairs Committee and set for a subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Prayerfully, by the time you read this article, the bill will have passed from the subcommittee to the full Medical Affairs Committee, then to the full Senate, and well on its way to being set for a special-order slot on the Senate calendar. To have a chance to pass this session, bills that make it to the Senate floor must be set for special order, either by a two-thirds vote of the Senate members present for a vote, or by a simple majority of the Senate Rules Committee.