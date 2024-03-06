‘Nones’ Cite Dislike of Organized Religion, Maltreatment, but Remedy Still Possible

A recent study by Pew Research found that more than half of religiously unaffiliated Americans, which it identifies as “Nones,” said they didn’t like organized religion or had been mistreated by religious people, but SCBaptists can help remedy their misgivings, two state evangelism leaders urge.

“Specifically, 55 percent of Nones cited one of the two factors in explaining their reason for being nonreligious,” according to a Jan. 26 Baptist Press article (see BaptistCourier.com for story).

“Nearly half of respondents, 47 percent, said their dislike of religious organizations is an extremely or very important reason they’re nonreligious, while 30 percent said the same about bad experiences with religious people,” the article stated.

While it’s tempting to think the Pew researchers are talking about other states, these statistics may be just as true of South Carolina’s Nones, said Chad Stillwell, who heads SCBaptists’ Share Team. “In the last few years, South Carolina has gone from 3 out of 4 people not attending church to 4 out of 5 people not attending church.”

“South Carolina is becoming like other states across the United States,” said Stillwell.

While new people are moving to the Palmetto State at a fast pace, and Myrtle Beach is now the fastest-growing city in the United States, new people alone cannot explain this change, Stillwell said.

“We are also not sharing our faith with the generations after us,” Stillwell surmised. “We have many people with no connection to God.”

The Pew study also points out that skepticism of religious teachings and a disbelief in God were the most common reasons given by Nones, who comprise more than a quarter of American adults. Altogether, 67 percent cited one or both factors.

“Right or wrong, I see this as a rejection of programs of the church,” Stillwell said. “The good news here is that 70 percent of the Nones surveyed did not note a bad interaction with a follower of Jesus as a reason for avoiding church.”

Most Nones, he said, are not offended by Christians who love them and want to be engaged in their lives.

“This provides followers of Jesus with a huge opportunity to build friendships with and share the gospel with people far from God,” Stillwell said.

But Christians should not simply rely on church outreach programs to reach Nones, Stillwell said.

“We must be the outreach program of the church, as we individually engage neighbors, co-workers, and family members with the gospel,” he advised.

Melanie Ratcliffe, SCBaptists’ Relational Evangelism director, emphasized the importance of Christians having lost friends.

“We cannot share the hope of the gospel with Nones if we aren’t around them,” she said. “When we interact with them, we show how a Christian responds to the world’s pressures and pulls, revealing that we are different.”

Nones are more open to spiritual conversations when big events occur in their lives: loss of a loved one, birth of a baby, or an unexpected diagnosis, she observed. “Use these opportunities to be present, pray with them, and serve them in some way,” she urged.

But it still may be challenging for church members to reach those who have become disenfranchised with organized religion or disillusioned by some who profess to be believers but aren’t living a Christian lifestyle.

“Followers of Jesus must be different,” Stillwell maintained. “Non-Christians are not pushed away by Christians who are living in spirit and truth. They are offended by half-hearted followers who claim Jesus but behave like the culture.

“Young people see the truth in the way we live. They know fakes and counterfeits,” he continued. “The two ways to better disciple our young adults,” he said, “are to be better disciples ourselves and to intentionally engage them.

“We need to ask them their stories, answer their questions, take them to lunch, offer to disciple and spend time with them,” he urged.

Noting that younger people desire to be seen, Ratcliffe suggested, “Adults can do this by inviting them into our spaces, spending time with them, and sharing the challenges and triumphs in our own lives. They get to see our faith lived out in very practical, everyday ways when we take time for them.

“A misconception of older generations is a belief that young people don’t care what they have to say. That’s not true if their posture is from a place of sincerity and love and not judgment,” she said.

One of the greatest assets in the church is when multi-generations come together to work for kingdom advancement, they agreed.

“Our older generations may believe they are not cool enough to reach students,” Stillwell said, “but students and young adults want to be in relationship with older adults. They want and need us in their lives, and this allows us to teach them how to live as obedient and faithful followers of Jesus.”