Outside the Walls: ‘No Thanks’

invitation, but no thanks.” This is a common response for those who faithfully invite others to church in today’s culture. The fastest-growing religion in South Carolina are the “Nones” or the “no thanks,” according to Lifeway Research. These individuals do not associate with any religion. They are not antagonistic to Christianity. Uninterested would better describe their viewpoint. Their most likely response to how they feel about the faith of their Christian friends is that they “put up with it.” Current models reveal that these individuals will make up most of our state by 2070 unless revival breaks out.