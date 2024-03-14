President’s Perspective: We Must Strengthen Cooperation

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

own Sen. John C. Calhoun led a war hawk movement in Congress to deliver a declaration of war against the British to President Madison, officially beginning the War of 1812. Words cannot describe the despair that enveloped the nation as the United States slipped into another war with Great Britain just 30 years after the end of the American Revolution. But that all changed with the signing of the Treaty of Ghent, ending the war in 1814. A feeling of victory and unity swept across the nation. Even the two-party political system went away during this era of history. There was no more Federalist Party, just the single Democratic-Republican political party. This sense of national unity was so great that historians refer to this period of American history as the Era of Good Feelings. Doesn’t the “Era of Good Feelings” sound like the most pleasant time to be alive? Reading about this period of history makes me wonder what historians will call the era of history in which we currently live. The political discourse, the racial tension, the fake news, the swelling national debt, the corruption and everything else has left the country with deep divisions and not-so-good feelings. There is a shortage on hope and significant rise in skepticism of people and institutions. Maybe historians will take requests and you can make submissions of names for this period of history. I have a few ideas; I’m sure you do, too.