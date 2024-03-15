Striking the Waters: The Priority of Personal Evangelism 

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

I pastored a normative size church in a rural town. Once a month I shared a meal with a pastor friend from a neighboring city whom I had met at an associational meeting. I needed that friendship more than I knew at the time. We encouraged, sharpened, and challenged one another. Pastors need to have good, trustworthy pastor friends who are close by. The Lord was doing an exciting work in the church I pastored. We were baptizing almost every week, and the church exploded with young growth. We moved out of our sanctuary and into the gym, setting up curtains and chairs every week like a church plant. That rhythm of baptisms, conversion growth, and meeting-space challenges continued for five years before God called me and my family elsewhere. It was exhilarating. And exhausting. If you’ve ever planted a church or pastored one through a season of revival, you know the feeling.