Striking the Waters: The Priority of Personal Evangelism
Many years ago, I pastored a normative size church in a rural town. Once a month I shared a meal with a pastor friend from a neighboring city whom I had met at an associational meeting. I needed that friendship more than I knew at the time. We encouraged, sharpened, and challenged one another. Pastors need to have good, trustworthy pastor friends who are close by. The Lord was doing an exciting work in the church I pastored. We were baptizing almost every week, and the church exploded with young growth. We moved out of our sanctuary and into the gym, setting up curtains and chairs every week like a church plant. That rhythm of baptisms, conversion growth, and meeting-space challenges continued for five years before God called me and my family elsewhere. It was exhilarating. And exhausting. If you’ve ever planted a church or pastored one through a season of revival, you know the feeling.