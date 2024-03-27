Tenn. pastor, seminary prof also vying for SBC president in Indy

Jared Moore, pastor of Homesteads Baptist Church in Crossville, Tenn., and seminary professor David Allen have announced their candidacy for president of the Southern Baptist Convention during this summer’s SBC annual meeting in Indianapolis, Ind., making for a four-way race.

Clint Pressley, pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, and Mike Keahbone, pastor of First Baptist Church of Lawton, Okla., had earlier announced they would be nominated for the SBC office.

Oklahoma pastor Dusty Deevers will nominate Moore, and Texas pastor Danny Forshee will nominate Allen.

Moore nomination

“Jared faithfully represents salt-of-the-earth Southern Baptists,” Deevers told Baptist Press in written comments. “He is a faithful husband, father and pastor who serves the Lord dutifully at his local church without the need for fanfare or attention. He loves Christ and, therefore, loves Christ’s Word unashamedly.”

According to SBC Workspace, Homesteads Church baptized three people in 2023 and averaged a weekly worship service attendance of 113. The church received $342,611 in total receipts and gave $19,266 (5.6 percent) through the Cooperative Program. It also gave $4,679 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $1,995 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Moore served as SBC second vice president in 2014. He has served as senior pastor at Homesteads Church since 2016. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Trinity Bible College, a master’s degree from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, according to the church’s website.

Allen nomination

“He is a leader in the SBC, having served our Lord faithfully as a local church pastor, professor of preaching, and mentor to literally thousands of pastors all over the world,” Forshee told Baptist Press in written comments.

Allen, who resides in Texas, is a member of First Baptist Church, Sunnyvale, according to the release. Last year, the church reported an average Sunday attendance of 430, 14 baptisms and $21,366 (1.2 percent) given through the Cooperative Program, out of $1,736,305 in undesignated receipts. The church also gave $36,103 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and $18,500 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering.

Allen became dean of the School of Theology at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 2004, serving until 2016. He then became the first dean of the seminary’s School of Preaching in 2016, serving as the distinguished professor of preaching, the director of the Center for Expository Preaching and the George W. Truett Chair of Pastoral Ministry. In 2022, he left SWBTS to lead the Adrian Rogers Center for Biblical Preaching at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis.

SBC Registration

Pre-registration for the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, June 9-12, is open for messengers and/or childcare at sbcannualmeeting.net. The meeting is expected to be highly attended, as a new SBC president will be elected and messengers will vote for the second time on a constitutional amendment regarding women pastors. Reports will also include those studying the impact of the Great Commission Resurgence as well as the Cooperation Group, which is currently developing recommendations.

(Compiled from BP news releases.)