Wholly Healthy: Health Documents
The past few years have opened my eyes to so many of the non-medical things involved in the wellbeing of my patients and family members. Our world is awash in assorted forms and documents that are often, if not absolutely necessary, certainly very helpful when loved ones become sick or injured, and especially near the end of life. When my father passed away, it was incredible how beneficial it was to have not only his death certificate, but his DD-214, which certifies that one was officially discharged from the armed forces. The DD-214 was critical to helping my mother get extra VA benefits.