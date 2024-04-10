Anderson Pastor Among 11 Speakers at SBC Pastors Conference

Eleven speakers, including an Anderson pastor, will join worship leader Charles Billingsley on stage for the 2024 Pastors Conference June 9-10 preceding the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting.

Stephen Rummage, senior pastor of Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City and conference president, announced last August that the theme would be “Faithful: Pursuing Your Mission” and based on Revelation 17:14.

Pastors speaking at the event are: Adam Dooley, Englewood Baptist Church, Jackson, Tenn.; Steve Gaines, Bellevue Baptist Church, Memphis; Jack Graham, Prestonwood Baptist Church, Plano, Texas; James Noble, Kingdom Community Church, Anderson, S.C.; Bartholomew Orr, Brown Missionary Baptist Church, Southaven, Miss.; and Jimmy Scroggins, Family Church, South Florida.

Joining them are: Greg Mann, International Mission Board; Shane Pruitt, North American Mission Board; Robert Smith Jr., Beeson Divinity School; Benny Wong, Gateway Baptist Theological Seminary; and Hershael York, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.