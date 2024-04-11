Charleston pastor named ERLC senior fellow focusing on human dignity

RaShan Frost, lead pastor of The Bridge Church in Charleston, S.C., will be a voice for the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission in the area of human dignity.

“Dr. Frost is one of the finest examples of a scholar-practitioner in Southern Baptist life, and I am excited for him to join our research team as one of our senior fellows,” said ERLC President Brent Leatherwood.

Frost holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Auburn University, where he played football. He also holds a master’s degree from Liberty University and a Ph.D. from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

“The area of human dignity touches every aspect of our ethical lives,” Frost said in an ERLC release. “As Christians, we understand that it informs our view of human life, not as we determine, but as God has established in creation by making humanity in the imago Dei.”

Frost has conducted research in Christian ethics with an emphasis on social ethics and human dignity, political theology and the intersection of ethics, faith and public life, according to the release.

“I am excited about lending my expertise in the area of human dignity by serving as a senior fellow with the ERLC, because this work is an opportunity to present ways for Baptists to think through how human dignity, based on the imago Dei, informs our ethics, social issues, and views of our shared public life in a way that seeks the glory of God and the good of our neighbors,” he said.

Leatherwood said Frost brings not only expertise into the post, but “the wisdom needed to speak both uncompromised truth and grace as we seek to bring hope to the public square.”

He and his wife have two sons.