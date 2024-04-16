DOJ Closes Investigation of SBC; No Charges Filed

Following a year-and-a-half-long investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice has concluded its inquiry into the Southern Baptist Convention’s handling of sexual abuse without any charges being filed against EC’s leadership, The Tennessean reported March 6.

“On February 29, 2024, counsel for the SBC Executive Committee was informed that the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York concluded its investigation into the EC (Executive Committee) with no further action to be taken,” SBC Executive Committee interim president/CEO Jonathan Howe said in a statement.

“While we are grateful for closure on this particular matter, we recognize that sexual abuse reform efforts must continue to be implemented across the Convention,” Howe added in a statement also released by Baptist Press. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to assist churches in preventing and responding well to sexual abuse in the SBC.”

The SBC Executive Committee announced the launch of the DOJ’s investigation Aug. 12, 2022, following the release of the Guidepost Solutions report that had sent shock waves and calls for reform throughout SBC in May of 2022.