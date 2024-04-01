Grace and Truth: On Baseball and the Christian Life (Likely, Part 1)
Anyone who has been around me for more than one day probably knows this: I love baseball. My wife would say that’s an understatement. It’s been a lifelong flame that still burns bright but is also an agent God used to get me off the farm in northeast Georgia, into journalism, and later into ministry. The providential dots all connect back to my love for baseball, but that’s another story for another time. By the time you read this, another season will have begun — commencing seven months of days and nights filled with the crack of the bat, the pop of the catcher’s mitt, the roar of the crowd as a walk off homer climbs the sky toward the distant bleachers.