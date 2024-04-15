N.C. Pastor with Anderson Ties Accepts Mobilization Role with IMB

Quintell Hill, pastor of Multiply Community Church in Monroe and president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, will be joining the International Mission Board as African American church mobilization strategist starting April 1.

“I’m excited and humbled just to be able to serve the Lord in this way,” Hill said. “It’s humbling to be used by God to have an impact on the world’s greatest problem — lostness. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be able to do that in this context that God is calling me to serve Him in.”

In 2022, Hill made North Carolina Baptist history by becoming the first African American to be elected president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. Hill was re-elected to a second term in 2023.

In his new role, Hill will work with more than 3,000 African American churches across the Southern Baptist Convention to help foster relationships and strengthen partnerships with IMB missionary teams. Hill’s position will focus on coaching church ministry leaders in missions mobilization.

Hill has earned degrees from the University of Mobile in Alabama and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in preaching from Anderson University in South Carolina.