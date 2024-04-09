New and Noteworthy Books — April 2024

The Prayer That Turns the World Upside Down: The Lord’s Prayer as a Manifesto for Revolution (Thomas Nelson) by R. Albert Mohler Jr.

“Our Father, who art in heaven … .” The opening words of the Lord’s Prayer have become so familiar that we often speak them without a thought, sometimes without any awareness that we are speaking at all. But to the disciples who first heard these words from Jesus, the prayer was a thunderbolt, a radical new way to pray that changed them and the course of history.

Far from a safe series of comforting words, the Lord’s Prayer makes extraordinary claims, topples every earthly power, and announces God’s reign over all things in heaven and on earth. R. Albert Mohler Jr. recaptures the urgency and transformational nature of the prayer, revealing once again its remarkable, world-upending power. Step by step, phrase by phrase, Mohler’s work explains what these words mean and how we are to pray them.

Praying with Paul: A Call to Spiritual Reformation (Baker) by D.A. Carson

God doesn’t demand hectic church programs and frenetic schedules; He only wants His people to know Him more intimately, the author argues in this classic spotlighting the apostle Paul’s prayers. Paul found that spiritual closeness in his own fellowship with the Father. By following Paul’s example, we can do the same. This book calls believers to reject superficiality and revolutionize their lives by embracing a God-guided approach to prayer.

Valley of Vision: A Collection of Puritan Prayers and Devotions (Banner of Truth)

The strength of Puritan character and life lay in prayer and meditation. In the Puritan tradition, there are many written prayers and meditations that constitute an important body of inspiring devotional literature. Too often ex tempore prayer lacks variety, order and definiteness. The reason for this lies partly in a neglect of due preparation. This book has been prepared not to “supply” prayers but to prompt and encourage the Christian as he treads the path on which others have gone before.

Daily Wisdom on Prayer: 365 Devotions (Barbour) by C.H. Spurgeon

Charles Spurgeon was called the Prince of Preachers, one of the great pastors/preachers in the history of the church. Once, when asked for the key to his growing ministry, the great Spurgeon answered, “My people pray for me.” Spurgeon was often seen around London on the street, praying for people on the sidewalks or in the streets. Prayer was the engine that drove his ministry, and he often preached and wrote about it.

In these daily meditations, largely excerpts taken from his sermons, readers will feel the power and Spirit-anointed force of Spurgeon’s words and his total dependence on and trust in a sovereign God who hears the cries of His children.