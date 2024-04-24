Obituary: Phyllis Deaton

Phyllis Watts Deaton, 86, of Moore, died April 17, 2024, in Spartanburg, S.C.

A native of Pageland, she was the devoted wife of the late Rev. Robert L. Deaton, and together they served five South Carolina Baptist congregations across the state. She later enjoyed serving South Carolina Baptist ministers as an employee of the Lifeway Christian Resources store in Columbia. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Moore and was active in Sunday school, where she was a member in her senior years.

Survivors include a daughter, Lea Ann Skinner, and a son, Todd Deaton, chief operating officer at The Baptist Courier; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Lee Deaton.