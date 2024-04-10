Striking the Waters: A Comprehensive Strategy for Missions Giving 

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Late last year, I enjoyed casual conversation at an SCBaptist association’s monthly pastor gathering. We discussed Baptist doctrine, organization, mission, and funding. Several in the room asked for help with a practical strategy for funding our shared mission work locally, statewide, nationally, and globally. Each church can make a huge difference around the corner and across the globe. But sometimes church leaders need help structuring that giving so that their financial sacrifices are maximized in our shared mission. Here are five recommendations toward exactly that:The CP is the Southern Baptist missions-giving mechanism that fuels an entire ecosystem of Baptist Great Commission work. It funds international missionaries, state and North American church planting, chaplaincies, theological training, church revitalization, Baptist news and journalism, pastor care and networking, state and national public policy engagement, evangelism and discipleship strategies, disaster relief, and much more. Through the CP, a local church can maximize its financial footprint in a well-structured Baptist ecosystem of global gospel advance. As a pastor, I led churches to set aside 10 percent of undesignated receipts for missions giving through the CP. As a denominational servant, I encourage you to do the same. Some SCBaptist churches send 15 percent or 20 percent through the CP, and for them an army of missionaries around the world are eternally grateful.