WMU Missions Celebration brings ‘Joy’ to Indy

Gather your friends and race to Indianapolis this June for the WMU Missions Celebration just prior to the SBC Annual Meeting.

This year’s WMU gathering will be in the Indiana Convention Center in the 500 Ballroom on Sunday, June 9, beginning at 12:00 p.m.

“Join us and discover ways God is at work in our midst and around the world as you hear inspiring stories from missionaries and missions advocates who are making Christ known,” invited Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director of national WMU.

The event theme “What Joy!” will be supported by 1 Thessalonians 2:8, in which Paul writes, “Because we loved you so much, we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God but our lives as well.”

Missions speakers will encourage various aspects of this verse, including being passionate about reaching the lost, compelled by love, generous in sharing, and serving with much joy.

“In addition to hearing from field personnel, testimonies from our national Acteens panelists along with WMU emeritae presidents is a special time for me,” shared Connie Dixon, president, national WMU. “It is an encouraging reminder that while we have a rich heritage in WMU, we also have a very bright future.”

Jason Stewart, worship and music consultant for the Kentucky Baptist Convention, and his wife, Stephanie, will lead in praise and worship, along with the Native Praise Choir, which is celebrating 25 years of ministry. There are 19 tribes represented within the choir that sings in the languages of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Muskogee Creek and Seminole tribes.

“Their celebration tour launches at the WMU Missions Celebration,” Wisdom-Martin said. “There is something about hearing them that touches me deeply and profoundly. Everyone should experience that blessing.”

Between general sessions, participants can discover a wide variety of missions-focused ministries and initiatives in the “Idea Pit Stop,” a self-paced interactive area designed to provide tangible, takeaway ideas for greater missions involvement. “You will gain insight, inspiration and ideas to advance your missions journey,” Wisdom-Martin said.

At the conclusion of the missions celebration, participants will be invited to the WMU booth in the SBC exhibit hall to watch the top state RAs race their cars. The grand finale will be Monday morning at 10:00 a.m.

Early bird registration for the WMU Missions Celebration through April 29 is $30; regular registration is $40 through May 23. For more information and to register, visit wmu.com/indy.

Stay the Weekend

On Saturday, June 8, WMU will participate in Crossover Indianapolis to plant seeds, share the gospel, and give people an opportunity to respond. Registration for Crossover is separate; visit namb.net/crossover to learn more.

On Monday, June 10, at the SBC Annual Meeting, be sure to visit WMU in the SBC Exhibit Hall for a friendly competition on the RA racers racetrack, shop WorldCrafts at the Women’s Expo, and see the schedule for missions-focused speakers on the CP stage.

— Julie Walters is corporate communication manager for national WMU.