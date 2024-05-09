Connie Maxwell trains churches and expands services

As Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries continues its “Decade of Dreams” strategic plan, an important component will be a commitment to better understanding trauma and how to bring restoration, resiliency, and flourishing in Jesus’ name to kids from hard places.

Connie Maxwell now offers free workshops, trainings, and resources focused on “Christ-centered, trauma-informed” care to churches and community groups. The workshops will equip caregivers with a comprehensive understanding of trauma and its impact on children and families.

Two types of training will be offered: Introduction to Christ-Centered Trauma Informed Care, and Trust-Based Relational Intervention Caregiver. The courses differ in length, ranging from 90 minutes to a full day.

The Christ-Centered, Trauma Informed course discusses who children from hard places are, the risk factors involved, and some misbehaviors that are seen because of what has happened in their lives. Training attendees receive tips and tools for how to manage these behaviors and respond with compassion, while remaining calm and structured.

Texas Christian University developeded Trust-Based Relational Intervention and provides this definition: “TBRI is an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention that is designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children. TBRI uses Empowering Principles to address physical needs, Connecting Principles for attachment needs, and Correcting Principles to disarm fear-based behaviors.”

The content is geared toward schoolteachers, daycare workers, youth pastors, children’s directors, foster and/or adoptive parents, and volunteer workers in children’s ministries.

The training sessions will be led by Tana Dukes, CMCM’s Lowcountry director of Foster Care, and Jules Thompson, director of Volunteer Engagement. Dukes and Thompson are both certified TBRI practitioners and bring a wealth of personal and professional experience.

To learn more, visit ConnieMaxwell.com/trauma-informed-training.

— Sheila Price is vice president for marketing and communications at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.