Cooperation Group Recommendations Expected for Late April or Early May

Recommendations from the group tasked with defining what it means to be in friendly cooperation with the Southern Baptist Convention are expected to be presented in late April or early May. The timing allows for over a month of “a diligent review of the recommendations” as well as “ample opportunity” for messengers to review them prior to the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, said chairman Jared Wellman.

“We are making steady progress through Stage 2 of our work, focusing on the development of recommendations based on the research conducted in Stage 1,” he posted at coopgroupupdates.com. “Our commitment is to ensure these recommendations serve the best interests of our fellowship.”

A time of feedback and refinement will occur prior to the final presentation at the annual meeting.