CSB ‘She Reads Truth’ Bible hits 1 million copies

“She Reads Truth” Bible achieved a Platinum Award from the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association (ECPA) for selling more than 1 million copies.

Lifeway’s Books and Bibles teams celebrated this significant milestone with Amanda Bible Williams and Raechel Myers, founders of She Reads Truth.

“We’re so thankful for our partnership with Raechel, Amanda and the whole She Reads Truth team,” said Andy McLean, Lifeway’s director of Bibles and Reference. “To be able to lock arms with ministry partners to get Bibles into the hands of a million women is a remarkable thing. We are honored to come alongside the She Reads Truth team and steward this Bible.”

Describing the physical beauty of the She Reads Truth Bible, McLean said it reflects the beauty found in Scripture. “The Bible has a lot to say about beauty. We have a beautiful message in the gospel. We have a beautiful message in the story of redemption from creation to restoration. As publishers, we should want the medium to reflect the beauty of the message,” McLean said.

“We are so thankful to B&H for the work they’ve done to bring this Bible to the hands of a million women,” said Myers. “We didn’t do this. The surprise is that the Lord was able to use us. He has shown His kindness to us all along the way in the form of people and partners like Lifeway.”

What began with a simple tweet and the #shereadstruth hashtag in 2012 has now grown into a worldwide movement and community of “women in the Word of God every day.”

“She Reads Truth was born out of a desire to make Bible-reading part of our daily lives,” said Williams. “To know that the ‘She Reads Truth’ Bible has served to invite a million women into God’s Word — some of them for the very first time — is just incredible. Thanks be to God.”

Twelve years later, She Reads Truth serves a global community of more than a million women, men, and children with daily Bible reading plans and resources, including digital resources like the She Reads Truth app, website and podcast and printed resources like the “She Reads Truth” Bible, published in 2017, the CSB “He Reads Truth” Bible, and the “She Reads Truth” book.

The “He Reads Truth” Bible, also published by Holman Bibles, recently achieved a Bronze Award from ECPA for selling more than 100,000 copies.