Grace and Truth: What’s Tone Got to do With It? Much Indeed (Part 1)
Southern Baptists have often joked that the SBC is America’s largest Protestant denomination due, in part, to the reality that our churches multiply by dividing. Translation: Many church plants should be more accurately labeled “church split.” In the early 1990s, when I worked as a secular newspaper journalist, there were three Baptist churches in the town where I lived with the same name, only they were (and I’m using a fictitious name to protect the guilty): “New Hope Baptist Number 1,” “New Hope Baptist Number 2”, and “New Hope Baptist Number 3.” Sanctified logic, often a missing element among those involved in a church brawl, suggests Number 1 in that scheme was the parent congregation whose fracture birthed Number 2 and the blaze grew from there.