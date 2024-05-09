‘Jesus’ in sign language premiers at Texas Conference, broader release in works

A new version of the Jesus Film, performed in American Sign Language by deaf actors and crew members, premiered in April at the Deaf Missions Conference in Arlington, Texas. A broader release of the film portraying Jesus’ life is in the works.

Joseph Josselyn, producer and director of “Jesus (A Deaf Missions Film),” explained in ASL the importance of the movie in presenting the gospel to the deaf community.

“Jesus is signing, all the actors are signing, because the cast is deaf. The deaf community will see this and have that instant connection,” Josselyn, who is himself deaf, signed in a YouTube video before the film’s production. “Language isn’t a barrier anymore. They can be fully immersed into the story. The message of the gospel can impact their lives.”

Already, the Jesus Film has been produced in 2,100 languages since its 1979 English premiere. Cru Ministry partnered with Deaf Missions to produce the newest version of the Jesus Film designed to minister to deaf individuals in the U.S. and other nations where ASL is used.