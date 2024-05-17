Legislative Update: S.C. Legislature Closes in on Final Weeks of the Session

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Time flies when you’re having fun, and when legislators are trying to get last-minute pieces of legislation over the finish line before time runs out on the 2023-2024 legislative session. The current session ends Thursday, May 9. So far this election year session — where every seat in the Legislature is up for grabs — it has been slow going for socially conservative legislation. The House managed to quickly pass three bills considered to be priorities for the Family Caucus, with only one of the three able to gain any real traction in the Senate.the Do No Harm Act, considered to be the top priority for this session, passed the House on Jan. 17 by a vote of 82 to 23. The bill made it through the Senate committee process on March 5, when the Medical Affairs Committee passed it to the Senate floor with a favorable recommendation. As of this writing, the bill has not been set for special order (a must if it has any chance of being debated and passed this session), and it is unclear if the Senate Republican caucus will move the bill to a vote. The Do No Harm Act would prohibit the dispensing of puberty blockers and cross hormone treatments to minors, and it would prevent them from receiving gender reassignment surgery.