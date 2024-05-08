McMinn finishes the race of faith at 90

Delano McMinn, 90, went home to be with Jesus on March 31, 2024.

McMinn was in his ninth year as a trustee of The Baptist Courier. McMinn was remembered for the way he poured his life out for Jesus.

“He was a man dedicated to God.You could not have a conversation with him without him mentioning his God and all His goodness,” said Carolyn Rainey, circulation manager at The Baptist Courier.

McMinn was described by staff at The Courier as a sweet and quiet man who worked silently in the background and did not seek the spotlight. He believed in The Courier’s mission and sponsored dozens of subscriptions for those who were not yet subscribed to the South Carolina Baptist news journal.

Chris Holliday, chief financial officer for The Courier, said, “Delano was, to me, the epitome of what a board member of a faith-based nonprofit should be. He prayed for us. He promoted the work of The Courier, and he supported the ministry financially.”

McMinn was a faithful trustee of The Courier, for which Courier staff and trustees remain grateful. McMinn also served the Lord in various other capacities.

He was a graduate of Furman University and Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as a pastor in four states, as director of missions for Saluda Baptist Association in Anderson, as president of the Ohio Baptist Pastors Conference, and as a trustee of Golden Gate, Anderson University, and the Executive Board of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. He also served as associate pastor at Covenant Baptist Church in Anderson.

McMinn is survived by his wife, Willene; two sons, Douglas and Thomas; daughter-in-law, Phyllis; and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Phillip, former pastor of South Main Street Baptist Church, Greenwood. A memorial service in honor of McMinn was held April 6 at Covenant Baptist Church.