More than 700 graduate from Charleston Southern

More than 700 graduates and undergraduates received diplomas at Charleston Southern University’s spring commencement ceremonies May 3 and 4.

Graduate degrees were conferred Friday, May 3, and undergraduate degrees were conferred Saturday, May 4, on Buccaneer Field.

President B. Keith Faulkner, CSU’s fourth president and a 1998 alumnus, was the guest speaker at both ceremonies at his first commencement as president.

Faulkner said, “We applaud your many years of hard work. This ceremony represents a defining moment. This new season of your life is filled with responsibilities and promise.

“Grit may matter as much or more than talent,” he said. “You started class in COVID. No one went untouched by COVID, but you persevered and held fast to your dreams. Today, completing it must feel amazing. You did the hard work and put in the hours.”

Faulkner said, “Yesterday, you were our students. Today, you are our peers. You’ve joined a small but influential group of people who have earned a higher education degree.”

Faulkner also announced the university is naming CSU’s newest residence hall for the late Barbara “Binky” C. Mead on what would have been Mead’s 80th birthday. He said, “Binky spent 55 years as a servant leader at this university. She blessed our students in many ways, and we are grateful for Ms. Mead’s legacy of hope.”

Abby Barnett, a 2024 political science major from Roseville, Mich., gave the senior address. Barnett served as president of the Student Government Association for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Barnett said, “Class of ’24, we finished strong; we have finished. We can become even more than we can imagine.” With a nod to May 4, she said, “May the Fourth be with you, and God bless.”

To conclude the ceremony on Saturday, Emily Thomas, associate professor of mathematics, was recognized as winner of the 2024 Excellence in Teaching Award.

Student stories of note: