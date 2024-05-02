Newest CSU residence hall named for long-time employee, donor

Charleston Southern University is honoring the late Barbara “Binky” C. Mead on what would have been her 80th birthday on May 4 by naming the university’s newest residence hall Barbara C. Mead Hall.

This spring, the CSU Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Mead Hall in honor of Mead’s 55 years as a servant leader at the university.

Mead died Oct. 10, 2021, after a lengthy illness. She began her career at CSU in 1967 in the admissions office, where she worked for more than 20 years. Her last 30 years of service were spent in student life where she was associate dean of students.

Her years of service touched many lives through her work with the international program, dining etiquette sessions, organizing campus events such as CultureFest and Kuumba, and counseling students.

Her love for students was demonstrated through her philanthropic efforts which included establishing the Student Emergency Care Fund during COVID, the P.O. Jr. and Margaret I. Mead Endowed Scholarship in memory of her parents, and in the countless ways she blessed those around her with financial support.

Keith Faulkner, president and a 1998 alumnus, said that Charleston Southern students for years to come will be blessed by the $1.5 million gift from Mead’s estate which funded the Barbara “Binky” C. Mead Endowed Scholarship. “It was through the generosity of Ms. Mead and many other friends of the university that gave students like me a chance at a college education. The naming of Mead Hall symbolizes her legacy that continues to live on in our university’s life. We are grateful for her servant heart and leadership for so many years.”

Retired Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Clark Carter said, “Ms. Mead dedicated her life to serving others. She always made people feel so special. She would spend hours talking with our international students and anyone else who might be struggling to fit in at CSU. She loved our students so well that many of them called her Momma Mead.”

Mead was a graduate of Furman University and The Citadel and was a licensed counselor.

Mead Hall opened in the spring of 2019 and has suite-style accommodations on its three floors, a full kitchen, large activity room, and houses just over 200 students.

A celebratory event will be planned at a later date.