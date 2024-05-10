Pastors, church leaders encouraged to participate in church compensation survey

GuideStone, Lifeway Research and Baptist state conventions have again teamed up for the SBC Church Compensation Survey. The survey — the largest free study focused on churches in the United States — is conducted every two years. The survey’s results will be available in early fall, in time for many churches considering their 2025 budgets. Churches of all sizes can use the survey’s results to determine comparable wages and benefits. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete at GuideStone.org/CompensationSurvey.

“The SBC Church Compensation Survey provides a snapshot of what churches across our convention are doing in paying their pastors and other church staff members,” GuideStone President Hance Dilbeck said. “We want to make sure that churches understand their responsibility to pay the right wage the right way, and so taking this information when it’s available and following best compensation practices will go a long way to help pastors as they seek to be financially secure and resilient servants to the Lord’s churches.”