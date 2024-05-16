President’s Perspective: We Must Stay Faithful 

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

Name * First Last

Email *

Phone *

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah U.S. Virgin Islands Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific State ZIP Code

Create Your Username *

Create Your Password * Enter Password Confirm Password Strength indicator

Yearly Subscription (12 Issues per year) Price: Note: You will be automatically billed yearly unless you call to cancel your subscription.

Credit Card * Card Details Cardholder Name

When I was a kid, a movie hit the big screen that really captured the imaginations of my friends and me. The film “Big” is about a 12-year-old kid named Josh who was tired of being small. He drops a quarter in a Zoltar fortune-telling game and makes a wish to be big. Unbeknownst to Josh, the machine had been unplugged and shouldn’t have worked; nevertheless, the machine dispenses a card that says, “Your wish is granted.” The next morning, Josh wakes up to find he is big — a grown man. Every kid has made a wish to be grown up at some point in their childhood. Whether they wanted to stay up late or to not have to do homework, everybody has wanted to be bigger or older at some point in their life. But most adults I know would tell kids to stay young as long as they can because growing up isn’t nearly as fun as it sounds.