Apps launched to assist with 2024 Annual Meeting and Pastors Conference

A pair of apps have been released to aid messengers as well as those not able to make it to the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting and Pastors Conference next week.

The SBC Pastors Conference App “is a one-stop location for all the information and resources pastors and others attending the conference will need, including schedules for each session, speaker bios, places to interact with prayer requests and feedback, a convenient giving portal, and resources from our Pastors Conference sponsors,” conference president Stephen Rummage said.

“The app is super easy to navigate and is as convenient as the cell phone in your pocket. Plus, we’ll be sending real-time notifications along the way to update attendees about what’s happening at the Pastors Conference. If you’re in the room for the Pastors Conference, you’ll want to have this app on hand. And, if you’re watching online, the app will make your experience a lot more engaging.”

Additionally, the Baptist Press app — which was already available for phones and tablets — is now available for Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and other TV streaming platforms. The Baptist Press app will host the livestream of both the SBC Pastors Conference and the Annual Meeting.

“We’re excited to have this available in the Baptist Press app this year,” SBC Executive Committee Vice President for Communications Jonathan Howe said. “With the inclusion of the TV streaming platforms, those unable to make it to Indianapolis can have a more normal viewing experience. And through the mobile app, viewers can watch the proceedings while still accessing important information about the event.”

The SBC Pastors Conference app and the Baptist Press app are both built on the Subsplash app platform and are available to download in all app stores.