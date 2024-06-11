Committee on Nominations Releases Trustee, Standing Committee Nominees

The 2024 Committee on Nominations, chaired by Matt Capps, has released its list of nominees to fill vacancies on the boards and standing committees of the SBC. The nominations will be presented to messengers for approval at the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting.

Sixty-nine new nominees were named in the initial report. The nominees include 11 women (17 percent) and 58 men (83 percent). The ethnic breakdown of the nominees includes 77 percent White/Anglo, 10 percent Asian, 4 percent Black, 3 percent Hispanic/Latino, and 1 percent Pakistani/Indian, with 4 percent opting not to share their ethnicity. Nominees from South Carolina are:

SBC Executive Committee (eligible to serve another term expiring 2028): David H. Sons, Lake Murray, Lexington.

International Mission Board (eligible to serve another term expiring 2028): Trudy H. Crittendon, Concord, Anderson.

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (eligible to serve another term expiring 2029): Richard H. (Ricky) Stark III, Wellford, Wellford.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (eligible to serve another term expiring 2029): Tim G. Williams, Roebuck, Roebuck.