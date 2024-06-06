Copeland to serve as SCBaptist consultant for sexual abuse prevention

Chelsea Copeland began duties as Sexual Abuse Prevention and Survivor Care consultant with the South Carolina Baptist Convention June 1. The position was developed at the request of messengers to the 2022 SCBC Annual Meeting.

Copeland, a resident of Myrtle Beach, is a counselor in private practice in Conway. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry from Leavel College in New Orleans and a Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Counseling from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She is an experienced, trauma-informed Licensed Professional Counselor in South Carolina, is proficient in biblical counseling models, and holds numerous other certifications and qualifications.

Copeland’s husband, Peter, is a North American Mission Board missionary in Myrtle Beach, where he serves as a chaplain and works with Impact Ministries.

In her role, Copeland will build and maintain a trusted resource base to assist churches in the areas of sexual abuse awareness, prevention, training, and response. She will resource and network pastors, associational leaders, ministry partners, and convention leadership.

Additionally, she will be available to SCBaptist pastors, associational leaders, and church leaders for consultation when claims of sexual abuse occur, and she will represent SCBaptists in local, state, and national conversations regarding sexual abuse.