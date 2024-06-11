Finn reelected as SBC recording secretary

North Greenville University Professor Nathan Finn was reelected by acclamation to a third term as recording secretary on Tuesday, June 11, at the 2024 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Indianapolis.

Finn was nominated by Tony Wolfe, executive director-treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. “Nathan is a loving husband, an exemplary father, a devoted bivocational pastor, a celebrated Baptist historian, and an experienced convention leader,” Wolfe said.

Finn is professor of Faith and Culture and executive director of the Institute for Transformational Leadership at North Greenville University. Earlier, Finn was a dean and professor of theological studies at Union University from 2015-2018 and taught church history at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary from 2007-2015.

In addition to serving on the 2021 Committee on Resolutions, he has served on the Historical Committee for the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina and has been an adviser to the SBC Executive Committee Resolutions Task Force.

He has contributed to and authored several books and academic works, including “The Baptist Story” and “Historical Theology for the Church.”

Finn and his wife, Leah, are members of Taylors First Baptist Church in Taylors, S.C., where he serves as a teaching pastor.